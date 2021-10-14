Rap Basement

R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him

Posted By on October 14, 2021

Rising R&B singer Nevaeh Jolie has come out as trans, announcing he will be starting hormone therapy this week.

Nevaeh Jolie, a rising R&B singer best known for the song “Screwed Up” with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has officially come out as a transgender man. Nevaeh told fans on Tuesday following National Coming Out Day, announcing that he will be using he/him pronouns from now on.

It’s National coming out day, 🙂 nice… well… for a while now I’ve been afraid.. for a long time I would pray my thoughts would lessen, I would fall to the floor and cry and ask God why… was it ever going to stop?” wrote Nevaeh on Instagram. “I would talk to myself in public just to calm my anxiety, have to run to the restroom and check in with the version of me I felt no one else could see… even though I never felt like I wasn’t myself, engaging with ppl, I just knew nobody knew what I thought of myself when I looked in the mirror. And why I was so sad. I saw a boy. In a girls body. Who was hiding and doing a good job at it… but there would also be times I just felt like everyone around me knew my secret.

I created a version of myself that was toxic, I demonized myself, and convinced myself I’d never be able to love. After moving away from home and just experiencing the world and how my dysphoria (before I even knew what that was) worsened, I finally did What I was dreading … I looked up the word ‘transgender’. From there I dived into so many stories and cried so much I could feel so much more than I ever had. I had to come to terms with myself. And talk to God , thought if I just came out to my immediate circle it would be fine it would be cool maybe even eventually it would go away…”

Nevaeh announced that he will be starting hormone therapy in the next few days. He also ended the message by signing off as simply “Nevaeh. The mf playa.” Some fans believe that he will be dropping the “Jolie” from his name as a result.

Read Nevaeh’s full post below and show him some support in the comments. Congratulations on coming out!

Via HNHH

