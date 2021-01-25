Rap Basement

R&B Singer Chico DeBarge Impersonates Brother, Charged With Drug Possession & DUI

Posted By on January 25, 2021

The singer reportedly had methamphetamines and heroin on him.

On January 13th, 80s R&B singer Chico DeBarge was arrested and booked on charges of drug possession, DUI, and false impersonation. The singer was arrested during a traffic stop, where he was pulled over in Burbank, California for not having his headlights on at night and not having his license plates on.

DeBarge refused to produce any identification when he was pulled over and instead claimed to be his brother, 57-year-old James DeBarge. 

Chico DeBarge
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

There were reportedly two female passengers in the vehicle when Chico was pulled over, and upon searching the car, authorities found methamphetamines and heroin. He was arrested for drug possession and a DUI, but was properly identified during his booking, and was then also charged for false impersonation. On Friday, January 22nd, Chico was finally released on bail. 

This is not the first time Chico DeBarge has had a serious run-in with the law. In November, he was also stopped by Burbank when police saw him attempting to break into an SUV with a wire. While the car was his and he had just locked the keys inside, police were prompted to search the vehicle, finding methamphetamines inside. He was arrested for possession and booked, but later released from Burbank County Jail. He was also arrested for drug possession in 2007 and was open about his time in rehab and his struggle with substance abuse, prompting him to write his 2009 album Addiction. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

