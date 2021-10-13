Rap Basement

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Posted By on October 13, 2021

Bhad Bhabie, Baby Goth, and others have shared tributes following reports that singer Emani 22 died.

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her.

Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie, who posted pictures with the 22-year-old on Instagram.

“I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you,” she wrote. “You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister. I’m gonna miss you so much.”

On Emani’s most recent post on Instagram, fans have been sharing their condolences with the young woman’s family. Baby Goth, Suigeneris, and other artists have been commenting on her pictures, heartbroken about the news.

Emani 22 was perhaps best known for her collaborations with Trippie Redd on A Love Letter to You 3. Emani was based out of Los Angeles, and according to reports by The Sun, police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday morning, which may be connected to her death.

We will keep you updated as Emani 22’s cause of death is revealed. Rest in peace. 

[via]

Via HNHH

