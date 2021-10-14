Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3243
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1694
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

“Real Queens Of Hip Hop” Special Highlights Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, City Girls, Cardi B & More

Posted By on October 13, 2021

Several women in Rap are featured in the trailer for the ABC News special, but Lil Kim fans were angered by her absence in promos.

Get ready to explore the influence of women in Hip Hop thanks to a new special from ABC. In recent years, there have been debates on social media and think-pieces penned by journalists and fans about the new generation of women in Rap and their impact on the ever-changing culture of music. ABC News will explore the history of women who have helped shape the genre from our legends to the more recent artists, exploring how the ladies have spearheaded Hip Hop movements.

Real Queens of Hip Hop: The Women Who Changed The Game will premiere next Monday with the help of several of our favorite icons. Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl “Salt” James has been tapped to narrate the feature and a slew of pioneers will take to the hot seat.

Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Cardi B
Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor / Getty Images

The special will center on the women sharing stories of their come-ups, what it was like decades ago in their heydays, and what obstacles they faced during their careers as women in Rap. 

“What have women in hip hop given to the culture? Everything,” ABC News tweeted. “From @mclyte, @DaRealMonieLove ,@IAMQUEENLATIFAH, & @MissyElliott to @MsLaurynHill, @TheRealEve, @citygirls, @sosobrat, @iamcardib, @NICKIMINAJ, @theestallion. Watch #RealQueensofHipHop, Monday 10/9c on @ABC and @Hulu.

The tweet mentions MC Lyte, Monie Love, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Eve, City Girls, Da Brat, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion. Roxanne Shanté and MC ShaRock will also reportedly make appearances in the special, but it didn’t take long for Hip Hop fans to chime in with questions and many were wondering why Lil Kim was absent.

Watch the trailer and check out a few reactions below.

[via][via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172 525 13
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
172
0
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
199
0
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report
1046
0
Don Toliver Reveals That He Wrote “No Photos” For Pop Smoke
265
0
Doja Cat Passes Drake To Become Rapper With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Don Q Funk Flex Freestyle #167
132
0
Soulja Boy Squid Game
146
0
Young Chop Get Hit In They Sh*t
212
0
YNW BSlime Feat. NLE Choppa Citi Trends
212
0
NBA OG 3Three Cardio
159
1
Offset Jim Feat. Aitch Chinese K
132
0
Maxo Kream GREENER KNOTS
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee “Not Gang” Video
79
0
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On “In My Bag”
132
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Jhene Aiko “One Of Dem Nights” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mac Miller Fans Celebrate On Twitter Ahead Of “Faces” Being Re-Released
R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him
Drake & Future “Life Is Good” Producer D. Hill Has Passed Away: Report