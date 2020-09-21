Rap Basement

Reason Addresses Logic Shots On “The Soul Pt 2”

Posted By on September 21, 2020

On his new single “The Soul Pt 2,” TDE’s Reason left people wondering after he took a few pointed shots at Logic.

Though some might have deduced that Logic and Reason might have been fast friends, considering their rap monikers and all, it would appear that things are not quite so harmonious. With his upcoming album New Beginnings on the way, TDE‘s latest signee Reason recently delivered a brand new loosie, “The Soul Pt 2,” a continuation of his 2018 single, to tide the fans over. 

Reason Logic Diss

Image via HNHH 

And while the track featured no shortage of strong lyricism and focused intensity from Reason, one of the noteworthy takeaways that has already begun to circulate arose following a surprising shot in the climactic moments. “See y’all mistake my name for Logic‘s, y’all got me fucked up,” he declares. “How you compare a n**ga that take from the culture, versus a ni**a that’s for it? This shit gettin’ borin’.”

While the retired Logic has admittedly faced no shortage of criticism from fellow rappers, it’s rare to see Bobby being hit with the “culture vulture” insinuation. In fact, Logic has frequently held his own as a student of the game, going so far as to bring the entire Wu-Tang Clan together on a single epic track. Suffice it to say, some have been a little confused about Reason’s bars, prompting the rapper to hop on Twitter to address the narrative.

“I’ll talk about the logic thing if necessary later,” he states. “But I do wanna make clear I didn’t wait til he retired to take a shot. I wrote this shit a year ago. That’s corny to do that now after he’s announced retirement. Take care, enjoy the music!” Given how conflict seems to be a major selling point these days, expect Reason to field further questions on the Logic lines shortly. 

Via HNHH

