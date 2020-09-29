Reason Announces “New Beginnings” Album Release Date

It’s been a minute, but TDE‘s Reason has officially stepped up with some concrete news on his debut album New Beginnings. After a slew of singles and speculation, the rapper confirmed that he’d be coming through the project next Friday, October 9th. He shared the news on Twitter alongside a new visual teaser that seems to preview an upcoming banger. “Beast mode, I’m in beast mode,” he boasts over an eerie banger, and a promising one at that.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Last week, the rapper dropped off a new single from the album, the Vince Staples-assisted “Sauce.” Before that, Reason and ScHoolboy Q held it down for the label with “Pop Shit,” a track that will likely make the tracklist once that gets revealed in full. Likewise for his Ab-Soul collaboration “Flick It Up,” which originally dropped late last year. And lest we forget, he has been steadily teasing a mysterious collaboration with both Isaiah Rashad and J.I.D, which has yet to surface — if we’re lucky, we’ll see that one arrive on New Beginnings.

Speaking on the album’s significance, Reason penned a lengthy reflection on his Instagram page. “I had to get rid of every fear, anxiety, doubt, and negative mindset to make this project,” he reveals. “Through it all I’m just proud and thankful for the opportunity to share this part of myself with y’all. Humbled and thankful to all of y’all that have been patient with me but I’m proud to say “soon” is almost here.”

Look for Reason to deliver New Beginnings on October 9th, and sound off — are you excited for this one?