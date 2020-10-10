Reason, Juicy J & Benny The Butcher Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

We’re back with another edition of our weekly Fire Emoji playlist including several songs that you should have on rotation right now. Let’s get straight to the breakdown:

Kicking things off is the latest from Benny The Butcher. The Griselda rapper has been buzzing all year long with collaborations alongside Griselda giants Westside Gunn and Conway, as well as Freddie Gibbs, Dave East, and of course, Lil Wayne, who he worked with on Funeral deluxe. Now, Weezy returns the favor on the Hit-Boy produced, “Timeless” which also features Big Sean. Serving as the first single on Benny and Hit-Boy’s anticipated collaborative project, Burden Of Proof, Benny, Wayne, and Sean deliver an incredible glimpse at what we could expect in the future.

TDE‘s Reason returned with his latest body of work, New Beginnings this week in the midst of rumors that Kendrick Lamar had left Top Dawg Entertainment. K. Dot later confirmed that wasn’t the case, deading any discussion surrounding the rumors in order for Reason to have all of the shine. He didn’t disappoint, either. Laced with a tight fourteen tracks and appearances from ScHoolboy, Ab-Soul, and more, Reason showed out, flexing his lyrical muscle, on his latest project. Reason’s eerie banger “Stories I Forgot ” was a necessary addition to this week’s Fire Emoji playlist.

Aside from new adds from Benny and Reason, we got Money Man’s “Amazon” ahead of Prime Day, as well as new cuts from Juicy J ft. NLE Choppa and SAINt JHN’s “Gorgeous.”

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.