Reason Says TDE Is Going Through “A Weird Time,” Calls Himself “The Glue”

Reason of Top Dawg Entertainment says he is the “glue” holding the label together and that they are “going through a weird time.” The rapper signed to TDE in 2018.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“I almost feel like I hold that place right now as the glue, and I’m always going to give that honesty,” Reason told HipHopDX. “I’m not saying it like I’m crowning myself, but n****s wouldn’t had no music from TDE this year if it wasn’t for me. ‘New Beginnings’ is the first TDE drop, and I gave n****s the Q verse, I gave n****s two ‘Soul’ verses, I tried to get diverse and gave you an Isaiah verse with JID.”

Reason went on to say that a handful of inconveniences have led them here, but they’ll be back on top soon. He was the only TDE member to drop an album, New Beginnings, in 2020.