Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Redman Lines Up New Single “80 Barz” For Tonight

Posted By on April 15, 2021

Redman comes through to remind the masses that he’s got “80 Barz” lined up to drop at midnight.

Redman has been spitting bars for decades now, having influenced no shortage of lyricists to follow his lead — including Eminem, who has often cited Reggie Noble as a formative influence. And even though the modern-day hip-hop landscape has altered significantly since Redman first exploded onto the scene, the legendary emcee has never deviated from the mission. In fact, he continues to emphasize the importance of sharp lyricism, as indicated by his upcoming single “80 Barz.” 

Redman

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Redman confirmed that his upcoming track would be arriving this Friday, April 16th, at midnight. He also shared a brief snippet of the onslaught to come, spitting a few of the introductory lines. “Whatup ya’ll, say hello to the champ / make you duck down, learned that out my boot camp,” he raps. “I was a big deal when MJ dated Brooke Shields / now I’m equipped to go Bushwick for the Bills / that boy, I’m the red button don’t press me / and I’m a fucked up dad the way I dead beats.” 

This afternoon, Redman shared an additional glimpse at the “Barz” to come, this time drawing from a more intense part of the song. “I don’t lie fool, I shit like I ate an order of Thai food,” he raps, over distorted synthesizers produced by himself and Chris Pinset. “I can give you seventeen syllable haikus / no one seeing Doc, America should think like Erykah Badu / back and forth with the blunt get Aaliyah high / my block push the weight till it’s legalized.”

Given that the average one-hundred bar output tends in to clock in anywhere between five and six minutes, expect a reasonably lengthy track from Reggie’s “80 Barz.” Check back at midnight to catch Redman’s next lyrical onslaught, and keep an eye out for Muddy Waters 2, which currently remains on the horizon. In other Redman news, he’ll be partaking in a special 4/20 Verzuz battle against his longtime friend and collaborator Method Man

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
185
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over