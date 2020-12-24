Reginae Carter Challenges Mulatto With Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Session

Megan Thee Stallion has got friends in high places, and they’re helping her start off a rump-shaking challenge to her vivacious new single “Cry Baby” with DaBaby. The song appears on Megan’s debut studio album Good News, and it’s seemingly perfect for a twerk session with friends. This is the sort of song that would definitely go off in the clubs, but since we’re all still inside right now, we’ll never know just how major it could have become. Still, people like Mulatto and Reginae Carter are kicking off a dance challenge for it, with the latter coming through with her entry on Instagram Live.

Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter jumped into the “Cry Baby” challenge with ease, laughing throughout her video. She did a pretty fine job, but she didn’t seem ultra-confident about her skills. Admittedly, she claims that she was “playing” around, declaring a winner between herself and Mulatto.

“Lol I was playing! @mulatto killed me,” she wrote in the comments of The Shade Room’s post.

She’s referring to the viral video of Mulatto twerking to the song, which she filmed during her birthday week (which she may be spending with 21 Savage?) in Puerto Rico. However, because Savage was live on Clubhouse last night hosting his regular R&B Wednesday room, it’s likely that he’s already back in Atlanta.

Mulatto has received some flack and a lot of praise for the video. Megan Thee Stallion reposted it, co-signing her efforts while haters called out her “dirty feet” in the replies, earning a response from Big Latto herself.

“Y’all talm bout my feet dirty b*tch I’m drunk running around a mansion in Puerto Rico for my birthday,” she wrote on Twitter. “& im holding onto the table cause nothing about that video was planned the song was just playing & I was dancing.. matter fact it was originally on my close friends. Y’all so fake perfect on this app it’s so annoying.”

Who did it better? Mulatto or Reginae Carter?