Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune For Allegedly Using His Song Without Permission

Nigerian artist Rema called out DJ Neptune for allegedly releasing one of his old songs without asking for permission first on Twitter, this week, but the two have since made amends after clearing up the disagreement.

Rema initially demanded that Neptune take the song down and blasted him for not speaking with him before using the track.

“With all due respect chief! Dropped my old record without due process?!! I’m not happy at all,” Rema wrote on Twitter, tagging Neptune. “Don’t violate the codes, can’t drop my song without my notice, can’t even remember the last time we spoke big bro, I pleaded with my manager behind the scenes when y’all tagged me before it dropped, y’all still went ahead! c’mon nau!”

He continued: “Lastly, TAKE MY SHIT DOWN! I’m finna make new enemies after this, but God big pass INDUSTRY… This GAME has slapped me too many times on the cheek, I dey quiet because i get people interest to protect and a family to feed. Abeg I sabi mind my business but make nobody vex me o.”

Neptune responded with receipts of his own, showing that he had been in communication with Rema’s management team and if he were to delete the track, he’d have to take down his entire album with it.

“I would like to categorically state that I am not in any way upset with Rema as it is obvious that proper information was not passed across to him through his available channels, and as a respectable human being, I only felt it was just normal for me to follow due process in anything I do and that was the step taken,” Neptune explained.

Saturday, Rema said that the two have worked it out and he hopes to make new music with Neptune in due time: “I tried to stop it all behind closed doors for months and I wasn’t listened to, as my record went public so did I. Any Agenda held after this statement is based off your personal emotion towards me. Me and @deejayneptune are good and we gonna drop dem bangers when it’s time.”