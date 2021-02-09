Rap Basement

Remy Ma Flaunts Body In Steamy Photos Captured By Papoose

Posted By on February 9, 2021

Papoose showers his wife Remy Ma with love and positivity, inspiring a steamy heartfelt post from the “State of the Culture” co-host.

One of Hip-Hop’s most iconic and enduring relationships is the romance between New York rappers Remy Ma and Papoose. The couple, who celebrated their 12-year anniversary last spring, has had one child together, whom they affectionately refer to as “The Golden Child,” and last summer the two rappers even hinted at wanting to have a second one. Even with a few legal troubles and personal losses, Remy Ma and Papoose are in a good place in their relationship.

If that wasn’t clear, however, the “All The Way Up” artist’s latest social media content definitely confirmed it. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Remy shares a slew of sensual photos that show her posing poolside in an all-white swimsuit. According to her caption, the pictures were a result of an impromptu photo shoot that began when Papoose said, “You look pretty babe. Let me take a couple pics of you.”

After praising his wife’s natural beauty, Papoose captured the pictures above, which feature a blurred off-guard flick and some NSFW wet swimsuit shots that show off the Plata O Plomo artist’s body. According to Remy, Papoose made it clear that he wanted his photo credits for the revealing pictures.

apoose and Remy Ma attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Remy’s caption continued with a sweet anecdote about Papoose’s involvement within their family, saying, “Sidebar: he follows me and the baby around the house filming us.” She went on to joke about his unofficial home production, revealing that if it ever makes any money, she would want 60% of the profits. 

Would you be interested in seeing what a day in Papoose and Remy Ma‘s life is like or should they keep that content to themselves?

Via HNHH

