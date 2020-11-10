Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kehlani Names Her Top 5 R&B Artists While On “The Fat Joe Show”
93
0
Rich The Kid Denies Being Booted From Swanky Hotel For “Belligerent” Behavior
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1310
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1284
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rich The Kid Denies Being Booted From Swanky Hotel For “Belligerent” Behavior

Posted By on November 9, 2020

He and his crew were reportedly kicked out of the Roxy Hotel for “upsetting staff” & “making a mess of rooms.”

For generations, there have been stories of music artists and their sometimes messy behaviors at swanky hotels. All anyone needs to do is put their Google fingers to work in order to read through stories of mayhem and madness at luxury resorts around the world at the hands of artists, but Rich The Kid is denying claims that he’s responsible for destroying various rooms at New York’s Roxy Hotel in Tribeca.

Rich The Kid, Roxy Hotel, NoMad Hotel,
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Page Six reported that Rich The Kid and his entourage were asked to leave Roxy Hotel because they were “upsetting staff,” acting “belligerent,” and were “making a mess of rooms.” However, while the outlet has multiple sources that verified those accusations, Rich refuted those claims and in a statement to Page Six, he says that he and his crew were “stereotyped.”

“The narrative being painted of me is completely false. My working staff and me frequently stay at the Roxy Hotel in New York for business,” said the rapper. “We have never had any complaints from the hotel or otherwise of any kind.” The statement added that “alternatively, we have built a rapport with key staff and management at the hotel, who can confirm that we have never had any issues at the hotel.”

Rich The Kid, NoMad Hotel, Roxy Hotel, Page Six
John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

“To the extent you have received any information that there were issues with the hotel, the only explanation I can give is that my staff and me were unfairly stereotyped,” and “and failed to receive the level of service and respect warranted for the loyalty we have shown the hotel and the money spent here.”

The outlet was told that after being removed from Roxy Hotel, Rich The Kid and his entourage attempted to check-in at the NoMad Hotel but were booted from there as well. When Page Six asked the rapper about those rumors, they claim he only said they didn’t stay at the NoMad and did not explain further.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kehlani Names Her Top 5 R&B Artists While On “The Fat Joe Show”
93 525 7
0
King Von’s Sister Calls On 50 Cent After T.I.’s Comments
397 525 30
0

Recent Stories

Kehlani Names Her Top 5 R&B Artists While On “The Fat Joe Show”
93
0
Rich The Kid Denies Being Booted From Swanky Hotel For “Belligerent” Behavior
93
0
King Von’s Sister Calls On 50 Cent After T.I.’s Comments
397
0
Travis Scott x McDonald’s Action Figure Selling For $55K
146
0
Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Wale & DJ Money Lions, Bengals, Bears (Freestyle)
66
0
Blueface & Mike Jay Feat. Mike Jay NDA
159
0
Unknown T & Digga D Feat. Vybz Kartel Gotcha
132
0
Toosii Pain & Problems
159
0
Casanova Feat. Ugly God & Duke Deuce Virgil
159
0
Vivian Green Feat. Ghostface Killah Light Up
132
0
French Montana Feat. Benny The Butcher Wave Blues
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
146
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
212
2
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kehlani Names Her Top 5 R&B Artists While On “The Fat Joe Show”
Rich The Kid Denies Being Booted From Swanky Hotel For “Belligerent” Behavior
King Von’s Sister Calls On 50 Cent After T.I.’s Comments