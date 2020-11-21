Rap Basement

Rich The Kid May Want All The “Verzuz” Smoke With Lil Uzi Vert

Posted By on November 20, 2020

The two artists have been at odds in the past, and some fans are ready to see them come together on “Verzuz.”

Immediately following each Verzuzartists are eager to throw out ideas of who they should appear with on the series. Juicy J continues to vie for his Verzuz shot and once again hopped in the comments of Jeezy and Gucci Mane‘s historical match-up yesterday (November 19), asking for his turn. While there are artists who have flatly denied their entries including Bow Wow and Chris Brown who have openly stated they won’t appear, others are hoping to one day connect—or they at least tease the possibility to see how the public responds. 

A Twitter user suggested that Rich The Kid and Lil Uzi Vert should be paired up for the series, and the Boss Man rapper retweeted the response with a caption that read, “Tomorrow?” Considering their longstanding history of animosity, some believe that Rich and Uzi—much like Jeezy and Gucci—should be able to squash their beef and move forward, even possibly as collaborators. We’re not sure if this is even on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s radar, but if it’s for the culture, they’d at least consider it.

Check out a few responses from fans about if Rich and Uzi should musically square up on the hit series and let us know if you’d tune in to watch it go down if they did.

