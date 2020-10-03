Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report

He’s been quietly making moves as the family man has been celebrating the fruits of his labor with his loved ones, but reports state that Rich The Kid has also been entangled in legal troubles. Earlier this year, reports surfaced stating that Rich The Kid was ordered by a judge to pay $320K to his landlord for trashing his home and skipping out on rent, and it looks like the rapper will be shelling out much more to Blueprint Artist Management. According to a report by The Blast, Rich has been hit with a default judgment for over $1 million after blowing off a lawsuit set against him.

Court documents reportedly show that Rich The Kid didn’t respond to a lawsuit made by the management company. They allege that they began working for the rapper back in 2017 and after signing a contract with all the numbers in order, Rich refused to pay them nearly a million in commission plus an additional $500K. After terminating the contract in 2019, Blueprint Artist Management also claimed they should have also been paid a termination fee of $700K.

They sued the rapper for $3.6 million, but because Rich reportedly ignored the paperwork, a judge only ordered him to pay $1.1 million: $960,614 in damages + $143,696.28 in interest + $873 in costs for a grand total of $1,105,183.28. The lawsuit also states that Rich The Kid allegedly told the management company that he was waiting for a loan from his label in order to pay his debt, but it never arrived. The rapper hasn’t responded to the news of the judgment.