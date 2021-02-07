Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rich The Kid Says He Paid Nearly $1 Million To Get Out Of His First Record Deal
66
0
The Weeknd Reveals Super Bowl Merch Line With Jeff Hamilton & Warren Lotas
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12772
1
Wiz Khalifa
1998
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rich The Kid Says He Paid Nearly $1 Million To Get Out Of His First Record Deal

Posted By on February 6, 2021

Rich The Kid reveals he paid just under $1 million to get out of his first record deal.

Rich The Kid says he had to pay nearly $1 million to be released from his first record deal in his mission to become an independent artist.

Rich the Kid
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The Boss Man rapper detailed his journey to get out the outrageous deal on his Instagram story, earlier this week:

My first deal I ever signed I had to pay 800k cash to be released! When they asked me for it I had 7k to MY NAME!! After that I went platinum hella times.. But n****s always doubted me, even before that I’ve always been the most hated I’ve been threw [sic] everything by now ain’t nun that I ain’t seen.. My own family turn, my own bros not support me & still end on top! Why causes I’ve always put God first!! Moral of the story… Nobody can stop God‘s plan for you.

He followed the statement up with a second post, in which he declared, “I AM A INDEPENDENT ARTIST I AM NOT SIGNED TO NO LABEL. I DO THIS SHIT ME & MY TEAM.”

Rich did not specify whether the deal was with Interscope Records, 300 Entertainment or Quality Control Music, all of which he has worked with.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Weeknd Reveals Super Bowl Merch Line With Jeff Hamilton & Warren Lotas
172 525 13
0
Bryson Tiller Says New Album “Serenity” Will Be A Triple-Disc
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Rich The Kid Says He Paid Nearly $1 Million To Get Out Of His First Record Deal
66
0
The Weeknd Reveals Super Bowl Merch Line With Jeff Hamilton & Warren Lotas
172
0
Bryson Tiller Says New Album “Serenity” Will Be A Triple-Disc
212
0
Polo G, Freddie Gibbs & Moneybagg Yo Hold Down Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
146
0
Cardi B’s “UP”: Mir Fontane Details Plagiarism Accusations Against Rap Superstar
331
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ghetts Feat. BackRoad Gee & PA Salieu No Mercy
106
0
Miss Lafamilia Feat. Abra Cadabra Dumb Flex (Remix)
132
0
Sango One for Omar
93
0
50 Cent Many Men
119
0
D Smoke Feat. E-40 Dreams
146
0
That’s The Way It’s Got To Be (Body and Soul)
132
0
TG Kommas Feat. 42 Dugg & Foogiano I Know
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Internet Money Feat. Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD “Blast Off” Video
146
0
Flo Milli “Roaring 20s” Video
199
0
Cardi B “Up” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rich The Kid Says He Paid Nearly $1 Million To Get Out Of His First Record Deal
The Weeknd Reveals Super Bowl Merch Line With Jeff Hamilton & Warren Lotas
Bryson Tiller Says New Album “Serenity” Will Be A Triple-Disc