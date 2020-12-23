Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
874
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rich The Kid Shows Major Support For Famous Dex

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Rich The Kid showed up for Famous Dex before he checked into rehab.

This past weekend, Famous Dex sparked concern across the Internet after a slew of Instagram posts where he didn’t appear to be in the greatest condition. Dex has never been one to shy away from discussing his substance abuse issues but this particular post suggested that he was going through some serious personal issues. There was a general concern for his mental health, in addition to the possibility of his issues with drugs becoming worse.


Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Earlier today, it was reported that Famous Dex had entered rehab. Details surrounding his entry into the facility remained scarce but it seems like Rich The Kid may have been a supportive figure in Dex’s corner in these times. Before hopping off the ‘Gram, he was spotted alongside Rich The Kid who seemingly picked him up in his Rolls Royce and took him directly to a private jet before Famous Dex checked into rehab.

Rich The Kid and Famous Dex have had their ups and downs over the years but ultimately, it seems like they always pull through for each other at the end of the day. Of course, Rich The Kid signed Famous Dex to the Rich Forever imprint who released Dex’s last album, Diana

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates regarding Famous Dex. Check out Rich The Kid’s Instagram posts below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159 525 12
0
Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
119
0
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
159
0
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record
159
0
Bay Area Rapper Cutty Banks Shot & Killed
318
0
Rod Wave Flexes Assortment Of New Plaques
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Busta Rhymes Major Distribution
79
0
Tory Lanez Feat. 42 Dugg My Time To Shine
93
0
Lil Wayne Low Down
106
0
Eminem Zeus
132
0
Conway Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Spurs 3
93
0
DDG Feat. YG Moonwalking In Calabasas YG Remix
159
0
E-40 Feat. Drakeo The Ruler & Blxst Still
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

J.I. Expresses Skepticism Over Sour Patch Kids Cookies On “Snack Review”
119
0
Tory Lanez Feat. Rich The Kid, VV$ Ken “Boink Boink” Video
106
0
Mulatto “Spend it” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex
Jace Of Two-9 Calls Playboi Carti Disrespectful After “Whole Lotta Red” Merch Steals Their Name
Kid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 Record