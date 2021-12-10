Rap Basement

Rick Ross Addresses Meek Mill Relationship

Posted By on December 10, 2021

Rick Ross addresses the state of his relationship with Meek Mill after it was rumored that they were beefing this year.

During an intimate conversation with Billboard hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre, Rick Ross updated his fans on the status of his relationship with Meek Mill following rumors that they were feuding earlier this year.

The Florida-based rapper said on Thursday evening (December 9) that he wants to see Meek Mill succeed in all aspects of life and he will always support the Philadelphia-raised star, despite any differences they may have.


Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

“I feel like we both hustlers,” said Rick Ross about Meek. “Meek Mill posted my [album] artwork last night. That’s one thing about life, you either grow together or grow apart. And as a boss, you make that decision, because whatever it is you want to do, Ricky Rozay wants to see you do it. So when I brought Meek Mill and Wale on the [MMG] team, there’s a lot of people that didn’t last or were still down with me the way Meek is so I wanna see the homie shine regardless of whatever happens.”

Lamarre asked Rozay about one particular line in his new single “Little Havana,” which many have felt was directed at Meek, to which the rapper responded, “[I meant] let the homie live! I’ma go my way, you can go yours. But make sure you keep winning, brother. That’s all Rozay wants to see. That’s just like a brother or sister, whatever it is, I wanna see you win. Even if you get married and move to Colorado… I wanna make sure you eatin’ good on Thanksgiving. Post your pictures on Facebook.”

It seems as though, whatever may happen between Rozay and Meek, there’s still a lot of love guiding their relationship. Check out his comments below.

[via]

Via HNHH

