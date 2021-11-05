Rick Ross Announces New Album “Richer Than I Ever Been”

Rick Ross’ seasoned, distinct voice has been missing from the rap game for over two years.

Soon, however, the waiting ends. On Thursday (Nov. 4), Ross took to Instagram to announce his upcoming album Richer than I ever been is slated for release on Dec. 10.

Along with this big news came the announcement for the album’s first promotional single “OUTLAWS” featuring Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage, which will release next Friday (Nov. 12).

Richer than I ever been will be Ross’ eleventh official studio album, and his first since August 2019 when he dropped Port of Miami 2. Each time Ross releases an album, listeners are reminded of his his impact on the genre and his trademark lavish production that makes his music so attractive.

When he announced the album cover, which is a stunning photo of him draped in a white cape, white top hat and white gloves, Twitter reacted accordingly with playful memes.

While there is no official tracklist for the record yet, it is fair to assume there will be stellar feature guests, which is typical of a Rick Ross album. Port of Miami 2 saw appearances from Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill, Drake, John Legend, Jeezy and many others. His album before that, 2017’s Rather You Than Me contained features from Young Thug, Future, Nas and Gucci Mane.

The album is a little more than a month away, but the upcoming single next week should be a good indictor of the quality of music we should expect to hear from the rap veteran.

Are you excited for Rick Ross’ new album?