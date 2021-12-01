Rick Ross Billboards Pop Up Ahead of His New Album

In 2021, rappers have made a concerted effort to promote their upcoming albums with billboards. Usually placed in prominent cities like New York or LA, artists got creative will their billboards in a number of ways.

Last night (Nov. 30), billboards for Rick Ross’ upcoming album Richer than I ever been appeared in numerous different cities, displaying lyrics from songs on the project. Some of the lyrics included were:

“Talkin them dollars, how I touch it come off as a profit”

“Until you seen success you come off as roguish”

“I wanna see my dawgs on the mountaintops”

“They callin’ it pandemic when it’s really life”

Rozay is the latest to employ billboards as a marketing tactic. Just this fall, we’ve seen Drake used billboards for his Certified Lover Boy promotion, where he put them up in the hometowns of rappers that were featured on his album, letting the city know who made it on the project.

Kanye West also used billboards in New York City to notify the world that he was dropping a deluxe version of Donda, which came out on Nov. 14.





Rappers like Key Glock and French Montana thought outside of the box, using 3D billboards in Times Square to promote their respective albums.





Rick Ross‘ upcoming album Richer than I ever been is set to release next Friday (Dec. 10). The first promotional single, “Outlawz” featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan, is out now.

Check out Rick Ross’ new billboards below.



