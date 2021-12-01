Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2197
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross Billboards Pop Up Ahead of His New Album

Posted By on December 1, 2021

Rozay has joined in the billboard trend.

In 2021, rappers have made a concerted effort to promote their upcoming albums with billboards. Usually placed in prominent cities like New York or LA, artists got creative will their billboards in a number of ways.

Last night (Nov. 30), billboards for Rick Ross’ upcoming album Richer than I ever been appeared in numerous different cities, displaying lyrics from songs on the project. Some of the lyrics included were:

“Talkin them dollars, how I touch it come off as a profit”

“Until you seen success you come off as roguish”

“I wanna see my dawgs on the mountaintops”

“They callin’ it pandemic when it’s really life”

Rozay is the latest to employ billboards as a marketing tactic. Just this fall, we’ve seen Drake used billboards for his Certified Lover Boy promotion, where he put them up in the hometowns of rappers that were featured on his album, letting the city know who made it on the project.

Kanye West also used billboards in New York City to notify the world that he was dropping a deluxe version of Donda, which came out on Nov. 14.


Rappers like Key Glock and French Montana thought outside of the box, using 3D billboards in Times Square to promote their respective albums.


Rick Ross‘ upcoming album Richer than I ever been is set to release next Friday (Dec. 10). The first promotional single, “Outlawz” featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan, is out now.

Check out Rick Ross’ new billboards below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225 525 17
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159
0
DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother
146
0
Dave East Buys His First Store, Thanks Nipsey Hussle For Inspiration
238
0
Quavo, Offset & Kid Cudi Walk In Virgil Abloh’s Memorial Louis Vuitton Show
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jay Bezzy Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Overseas
199
0
Tory Lanez '87 Stingray
132
0
Loopy Ferrell Profit
185
0
Duke Deuce I Ain't Worried Bout It
199
0
Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
212
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
225
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

LPB Poody Declines To Try WarHeads Extreme On “Snack Review”
119
1
Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
450
1
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
397
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother