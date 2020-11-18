Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross Comes For T.I.: “[We] Got Unfinished Business”

Posted By on November 18, 2020

Rick Ross wants to get back on Verzuz to face off against T.I.

Rick Ross has already participated on Verzuz, facing off against 2 Chainz several months ago. However, it looks like he may be interested in getting back on the second season, theorizing over a potential face-off with T.I.

T.I. was initially supposed to go up against Jeezy but, in a last-minute decision, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland managed to get a confirmation from Gucci Mane, replacing the King of the South with Guwop. Now, we’ve got Jeezy and Gucci Mane going head-to-head, leaving Tip without an opponent. One man appears to be stepping forward though, possibly interested in re-entering the ring.

“Check this out… Tip got unfinished business. Rozay got unfinished business. And after this event, mhm,” said Rick Ross on Instagram Stories, tagging Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and T.I. “It’s time for us to weigh the work. We gotta weigh the work.”

We’ve never seen an artist go back onto Verzuz for a second time. After all, we’ve already heard Rick Ross’ greatest hits. Does he have more in the stash to defeat T.I.?


Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

So far, Tip has not responded. He’s been fielding Verzuz offers left and right, accepting the battle against Jeezy. However, circumstances have changed and now, he’ll need to go against another opponent. Is Rick Ross the right man for the job?

Who else do you think should face Tip?

Via HNHH

