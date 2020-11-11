Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion
119
1
RIP King Von: O-Block’s Trusted Narrator
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1350
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1324
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross & Future Have Meeting Of The Bosses

Posted By on November 11, 2020

With the upcoming album “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been” in the pipeline, Rick Ross and Future stage a meeting of the bosses.

It’s a good time to be a Rick Ross fan. Though his upcoming album Richer Than I’ve Ever Been has been delayed until next year, the rapper recently spent some time putting the finishing touches on the final five percent. And now, while we wait for the rollout to begin, Renzel has opted to spark a bit of hype by sharing an intriguing image on his Instagram page. 

Rick Ross Future

Paras Griffin/Getty Images 

From the look of things, it would appear that Ross was recently spending some time with Future, sharing a picture that appears to have been snapped from inside a studio. “250 a gram,” captions Renzel, bossed up alongside a fellow entrepreneur. As of now, it’s unclear as to whether the picture is recent, though it does seem to indicate that the pair will be joining forces to some degree on Richer Than I’ve Ever Been. Lest we forget, Ross and Future are no strangers to collaboration, having previously united for tracks like “Green Gucci Suit,” “No Games,” Ace Hood‘s “Bugatti,” “I Wanna Be With You,” and more.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Future and Rick Ross were simply catching up as old friends, talking shop and swapping tales of luxurious living. Yet this is the modern-day rap game, where every Instagram picture sparks a narrative — especially with an album looming on the horizon. Look for more Richer Than I’ve Ever Been news to surface in the coming weeks, and sound off in the comments if you think Future and Renzel should connect for another collaboration?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion
119 525 9
1
RIP King Von: O-Block’s Trusted Narrator
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion
119
1
RIP King Von: O-Block’s Trusted Narrator
132
0
Rick Ross & Future Have Meeting Of The Bosses
146
0
Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Drop Albums: Twitter Reacts
199
0
King Von Shooting: New Video Shows Alleged Quando Rondo Altercation
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Salaam Remi Feat. Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh & Mumu Fresh No Peace
66
0
Thundercat & Floating Points Feat. Lil B & Ty Dolla $ign Fair Chance (Floating Points Remix)
79
0
Kodak Black Feat. Tory Lanez & JackBoy Spain
79
0
Kuniva There You Are
79
0
Nav Feat. Future Stella McCartney
132
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Funds
93
0
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Empire Of The Sun The Thrill
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
251
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
251
2
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Baby Doubles His Rate Per Occasion
RIP King Von: O-Block’s Trusted Narrator
Rick Ross & Future Have Meeting Of The Bosses