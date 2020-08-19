Rap Basement

Rick Ross Gets Great News In Copyright Case

Posted By on August 19, 2020

A copyright infringement lawsuit against Rick Ross, Def Jam, and Universal Music Group has officially been dismissed.

Rick Ross is having a damn good month. At the beginning of August, he participated in his Verzuz battle against 2 Chainz, which many believe he came out of with the win. The week following, he welcomed his third child into the world with Briana Camille. Now, one week later, he’s getting good news on the legal end, learning that a copyright infringement lawsuit that was filed against him was dismissed.

According to the Lewis Brisbois law firm, which backs Rick Ross among several other high-profile celebrity clients, a copyright matter against Ross, Def Jam, and Universal Music Group has officially been dropped.


Rich Fury/Getty Images

The plaintiff, who had previously been designated as a “vexatious litigant,” which is a legal term used for somebody who brings up something solely to harass or subdue an adversary, argued that Ross had unlawfully “used the same ‘original works of authorship'” as in one of his songs. The complaint included claims of copyright infringement, conversion, tortious interference with business relations, and tortious interference with contract. 

After Ross and his law firm filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed, a response was filed by the plaintiff, which was ultimately deemed as inconclusive. The plaintiff reportedly failed to address personal jurisdiction, being named a “shotgun complaint” and effectively getting dismissed from court.


Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

This is all good news for Rozay, who no longer has to worry about this case. Now, he can focus on some of the positive things in his life, like the latest addition to his family.

[via]

Via HNHH

