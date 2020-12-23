Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross Gives Back With Massive Toy Drive Initiative

Posted By on December 23, 2020

Rick Ross proves he’s a man of the people, arranging the “givebach” toy drive in Dade, Broward, Atlanta, Memphis, and Mississippi.

Though Rick Ross initially made a name for himself as a student of criminology — at least, behind the mic, where he depicted no shortage of illicit activity in his bars — hip-hop’s beloved boss has frequently revealed his generosity. And with the holiday season upon us, Rick Ross took a moment to channel his inner Santa, arranging a massive “givebach” toy drive initiative in Dade, Broward, Atlanta, Memphis & Mississippi.

Rick Ross

Craig Bukata/Getty Images

As seen on Renzel’s Instagram page, the rapper slash mogul (who happens to be sitting on his upcoming album Richer Than I’ve Ever Beenshared a few clips of his adventures in giving, including one of the adoring public basking in his Christmas spirit. “For the past several years I’ve been blessed and able to give bach to the communities,” captions Ross, alongside the slideshow. “I would like to thank everyone that helped with putting together the Xmas givebach in Dade, Broward, Atlanta, Memphis & Mississippi.”

Ross even came through to attend one of the toy drives, returning to his home soil of Clarksdale, Mississippi and sharing kind words with those in attendance. It’s admirable to see Rozay, as well as many of his peers in the rap game (including 21 Savage), stepping up and using their platform to bring in some much-needed positivity. Check out some of the feel-good clips below, as shared by Rick Ross himself. 

Via HNHH

