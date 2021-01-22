Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Polo G Flips Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” In New Banger
119
0
Rick Ross’ High School Freshman Son Is Receiving Huge Football Offers Already
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
5069
0
Wiz Khalifa
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross’ High School Freshman Son Is Receiving Huge Football Offers Already

Posted By on January 22, 2021

The son of the hip hop mogul has already landed his first two big-time college scholarships as a freshman in high school.

Rick Ross is known to be a giant football fan himself, attending the historically black college Albany State University on a football scholarship after completing high school in Miami. Like father like son, the 44-year-old label head’s son William Roberts also plays football, currently playing on his high school team in Fort Lauderdale as a freshman. Despite his young age, the offensive player’s skills are apparently so good he’s already received full scholarship offers from Miami and Syracuse University.

The 6 foot 2 inch 270-pound athlete is currently a 9th grader at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida but has already received two major college offers after starting for a team that went 8-1 and even scored a 7A state title. The young player revealed the good news on Twitter Wednesday (January 20), adding he was “beyond blessed” for the opportunities. 

The young athlete will also likely receive tons of other offers according to the head coach at his school. “Will’s size, strength and athleticism have enabled him to play some quality time this season and start a couple of games,” said coach Roger Harriott to 247Sports. “He’s an extremely talented player and a well-rounded, character-oriented person. His best days are ahead of him.” 

The high school has produced athletes like Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa, and Cincinnati Bengals player Geno Atkins.

Congrats to Rick Ross and his family on the accomplishment!

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Polo G Flips Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” In New Banger
119 525 9
0
Coi Leray Vents About Benzino After Royce Da 5’9’s Parenting Diss
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Polo G Flips Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” In New Banger
119
0
Rick Ross’ High School Freshman Son Is Receiving Huge Football Offers Already
93
0
Coi Leray Vents About Benzino After Royce Da 5’9’s Parenting Diss
146
0
NLE Choppa Airs Out Grievances With Label: “This Will Be The Final Video”
119
0
Freddie Gibbs Wants A Pusha T Collab Album
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock Green Light
106
0
Desiigner GLE
93
0
Doctor Destruction Feat. Ghostface Killah & Del The Funky Homosapien Bounty Law
119
0
Yung Quis Feat. Jeezy RAP
172
0
Hopsin Your House
146
0
Tee Grizzley Feat. Baby Grizzley Gave That Back
93
0
Funk Flex & Rowdy Rebel Re-Route
132
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NLE Choppa “Picture Me Grapin” Video
79
0
Nas “27 Summers” Video
119
0
Busta Rhymes Feat. M.O.P, CJ “Busta Rhymes – Czar (Remix) (Official Video) ft. CJ, M.O.P.” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Polo G Flips Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” In New Banger
Rick Ross’ High School Freshman Son Is Receiving Huge Football Offers Already
Coi Leray Vents About Benzino After Royce Da 5’9’s Parenting Diss