Rick Ross Is Trying To Make Healthcare More Accessible In His Latest Boss Move

Posted By on December 1, 2020

Rick Ross teams up with telehealth company Jetdoc to provide affordable healthcare access to millions.

Being the biggest boss can be strenuous. It’s not an easy task and one that can weigh on one’s health. Rick Ross knows this first hand. Over the past few years, Rozay’s health scares have made national headlines after suffering seizures. In a country like America, where affordable healthcare isn’t accessible to everyone, Ross is now using his own platform to try and help millions of others.


Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jetdoc, a digital healthcare platform that can connect people to licensed healthcare professionals in minutes, has just teamed up with Rozay for a strategic partnership. The rapper will now be an equity partner, advisor, and spokesperson for the brand, appearing in creative campaigns, ads and more.

“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle. Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands,” Rick Ross said in a statement about his involvement with the company.

Expect to see Jetdoc endorsements from Ross’ daily updates from Belaire Towers. 

Via HNHH

