Rick Ross, Juice WRLD & Lil Durk Dominate The “Fire Emoji” Playlist

It’s another week, which means that we’re back with new picks for our Fire Emoji playlist. Each week, he selects the hottest new releases of New Music Friday to provide you with quintessential jams for your weekend endeavors. This week, we have some massive bangers from a few of the biggest names in the game. Without further hesitation, here’s your breakdown:

It’s been over a year since Rick Ross announced his forthcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been. Numerous delays have occurred, along with other business ventures that have presumably occupied Ross’ time but finally, he’s preparing for its release. On Friday, he set Twitter ablaze with the release of his new single, “Outlawz” ft. Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage. It was only right that the song secured a spot on this week’s Fire Emoji playlist until the album drops in its entirety.

A new album from Juice WRLD is also on the way — his second posthumous release to follow 2020’s Legends Never Die. A new single from the late legend titled “Already Dead” dropped on Friday, just a few days after a trailer for his documentary made its debut at Rolling Loud. “Already Dead” is expected to appear on Juice’s next project, Fighting Demons which is also due out in December.

Lil Durk blessed fans with “Lion’s Eye” as a loose single on YouTube this week but after it was uploaded to DSPs, it’s safe to say that he’s currently in album mode. The new single was a certified banger to include on this week’s playlist.

Other contributions include new music from Money Man, Berner, and Polo G.

Make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more exclusive playlists.