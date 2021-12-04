Rick Ross, Lil Baby & Lil Wayne Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Rap Basement

Posted By on December 4, 2021

New music from Cordae, Juicy J, Polo G, and more.

Last week was understandably slow in terms of new music releases. The holiday season arrived and even rappers were taking a break from their usual activities to spend some time with the family. However, we’re back this week with another edition of Fire Emoji playlist including new heat from the biggest stars in hip-hop.

For starters, Polo G is fresh off of the release of Hall Of Fame 2.0. The rapper promised to deliver a deluxe edition of his project with music catered to his day one fans. However, he did bring along some A-Listers. Lil Baby comes through with the assist on “Don’t Play,” marking his second appearance on the playlist along with Nardo Wick’s “Me Or Sum” with Future. Additionally, we got Polo G’s “Suicide” ft. Lil Tjay on this week’s playlist.

The wait for Rick Ross‘ next studio album is real. The rapper recently unveiled his new single, “Little Havana” ft. Willie Falcon & The-Dream, a promising cut ahead of the release of Richer Than I Ever Been.

Cordae has been building the anticipation for his sophomore album. On Friday, he blessed fans with his new single, “Sinister” ft. Lil Wayne, which was a shoo-in for this week’s playlist.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji playlist update below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify for more playlists. 

Via HNHH

