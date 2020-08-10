Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Rick Ross Manifests Kanye West's Sunday Service Return At His House

Rick Ross wants Kanye West to hold the return of Sunday Service at his palace in Florida, where social distance is easy to come by.

Because of the pandemic, it wouldn’t be smart to continue the weekly Sunday Services gatherings that Kanye West had been bringing around the country in recent years. To start off each week, the Jesus Is King artist re-purposed some of his songs into gospel anthems, enlisting a choir of approximately one hundred vocalists and instrumentalists to deliver an emotion-packed concert for an exclusive guestlist of VIPs.

There have been no opportunities for the Sunday Service Choir to continue spreading the good word as the world fights off this invisible virus but, when it’s safe to hold gatherings for hundreds of people again, Rick Ross has an idea as to where they can meet up for the return of Sunday Service.

“Tell ye to have Sunday service on my lawn,” wrote the Florida rap legend on Twitter. 

The timing of his tweet recalls comments that Ross made about West last week. “I just don’t want to drop him on his head yet because it ain’t clear to me what’s going on,” said the rapper about Kanye’s recent comments on abortion, vaccination, and more. “He gotta clarify some things, though. It ain’t looking good.”

Maybe they’ve been able to chop it up since that interview went live, clearing out all the confusion and leading the way for West and his collective of incredible vocalists to hold a socially-distant version of Sunday Service on his yard. There’s definitely enough room.

