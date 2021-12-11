Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2554
1
Papoose November
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross, NBA Youngboy & Juice WRLD Line Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on December 11, 2021

Plus, new music from Hotboii and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The end of the year is slowly approaching and it appears that many of the major figures in rap aren’t willing to leave the year behind without sharing new music. Friday was an eventful day with new music from Rick Ross, Juice WRLD, and NBA Youngboy & Birdman‘s long-awaited joint project, From The Bayou, along with so much more. As usual, we highlight the best of New Music Friday on our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update. Here’s your breakdown.

After announcing a new project a year and a half ago, Rick Ross finally shared his latest body of work, Richer Than I Ever Been. The 12-song album has plenty of highlights, which are included on this week’s playlist. The project’s title track, “The Pulitzer,” and “Wiggle” ft. DreamDoll all claim spots on this week’s playlist.

Along with Rozay, we also have a few new cuts off of Youungboy Never Broke Again and Birdman‘s new project. “Heart & Soul” and “How Ya Kno” were immediate highlights off of the project, so it was only right we included those on the playlist, as well. 

We also have “Burn” from Juice WRLD‘s Fighting Demons, Hotboii’s “I Really” ft Moneybagg Yo, and 42 Dugg, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s “A Man In The Mirror” off of B4 AVA.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji playlist update below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159 525 12
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
159
0
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
159
0
Doja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: “You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”
185
0
Kid Cudi Celebrates “MOTM3” Going Gold
304
0
French MontEd Lover Calls Out French Montana For Saying Its Easier To Make It In The NBA Than In Rapana Says Its Easier To Become An NBA Player Than A Rapper
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Notifications
146
0
Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Young Stunna
212
0
Abra Cadabra Lean Wit It
106
0
Stefflon Don Feat. BEAM Beg Mi Ah Link
119
0
Juice WRLD Doom
238
0
Fresco Trey Couple Hunnid
146
0
Dro Kenji Feat. Scorey & Internet Money FINDERS KEEPERS
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
384
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
291
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rod Wave Explains His Song “Nirvana” & Says He’s Not Suicidal
Kid Cudi Explains Why He Won’t Let His Shows Be Live Streamed
Doja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: “You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”