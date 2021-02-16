Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13036
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1337
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk

Posted By on February 16, 2021

Rick Ross brings out the band for his Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with live renditions of “Super High,” “I’m Not A Star,” “B.M.F.” and more.

We’re still waiting on the arrival of Rick Ross‘ next album, Richer Than I’ve Ever Been. The rapper announced the project last summer following his Verzuz with 2 Chainz. Unfortunately, the release date has been pushed back and it seems that he’s eying a release date in 2021. 


Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

What seems to be a promising indication that its arrival is imminent is Ross’ recent appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Even though it was the quarantine-edition, the rapper enlisted a few collaborators to bring a few of his favorites to live. With DJ Sam Sneak on the ones and twos, Ross gets some assistance from drummer Rashid Williams, bassist Thaddaeus Tribbett, Monty Reynolds on the keys, and Elijah Blake and Troy Tyler handling back-up vocals. Together, they performed, “BMF,” “Aston Martin Music,” “I’m Not A Star,” “Tears Of Joy,” “F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit,” and “Super High” during his set. 

The set included some wise words from the boss, himself, who showed love to everyone who has offered him inspiration in the past. “So many inspired the Boss,” he says. “I could look at any brother on the street and get some inspiration from them, regardless of how many followers you got on social media, regardless of what you’re riding in. I could learn something from you. I ain’t scared to. Let’s make sure we keep building.”

Read, “Rick Ross, MMG, And The Understated Impact Of Vision & Hustle.”

Check his Tiny Desk performance below.  

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93 525 7
0
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday
93
0
Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Turns 3
119
0
Ice-T Turns 63: Happy Birthday To The OG
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

YNW Bortlen Feat. Toosii Lovey Dovey
146
0
Lupe Fiasco Put You On Game
119
0
Fat Ray Feat. Danny Brown Dopeman Heaven
199
0
Joey Fatts Better Days
185
0
Nef The Pharaoh Feat. DaBoii Mentions
212
0
Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
212
0
Big L Put It On
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
225
1
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday