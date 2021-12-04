Rick Ross Praises Benny The Butcher As One Of Rap’s Next Up

We are now less than a week away from Rick Ross’ upcoming album Richer Than I Ever Been, which is set to drop on Dec. 10. Rozay released the official tracklist this morning (Dec. 4), which will include guest appearances from 21 Savage, Jazmine Sullivan, The-Dream, Wale and others.

The album’s second promotional single, “Little Havana (feat. Willie Falcon & The-Dream)” was released Friday (Dec. 3). The first single released was “Outlawz” with 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan, dropped in mid-November.

Last night, Rick Ross held a listening party for the ten-song album with special attendees like DJ Khaled, DJ Akademiks, Dream Doll and Timbaland. A snippet of the album’s third song “Rapper Estates” with Benny The Butcher was revealed as he spits bars like “I’m really in the field, you just Skip Bayless.” After the song played, Ross shared some words about Benny, and gushed about his talent and potential: “For the culture, it’s only right for an artist in my position to make sure I hand that baton off to a younger dude. I feel like Benny The Butcher is one of the ones that I really feel is next up.”

Benny’s had a stellar 2021 campaign, which included him dropping three projects, The Plugs I Met 2, Trust the Sopranos and Pyrex Picasso, as well as inking a deal with Def Jam.

Ross and Benny will surely put on a great performance on their collaborative track, which will be included on next week’s album.

Check out what Rozay had to say about Benny The Butcher below.



