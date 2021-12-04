Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

French Montana Says He Has No Beef With 50 Cent After “BMF”
146
0
Rick Ross, Lil Baby & Lil Wayne Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2316
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1707
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross Praises Benny The Butcher As One Of Rap’s Next Up

Posted By on December 4, 2021

Rozay hopes to pass the Griselda rapper the baton.

We are now less than a week away from Rick Ross’ upcoming album Richer Than I Ever Been, which is set to drop on Dec. 10. Rozay released the official tracklist this morning (Dec. 4), which will include guest appearances from 21 Savage, Jazmine Sullivan, The-Dream, Wale and others.

The album’s second promotional single, “Little Havana (feat. Willie Falcon & The-Dream)” was released Friday (Dec. 3). The first single released was “Outlawz” with 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan, dropped in mid-November. 

Last night, Rick Ross held a listening party for the ten-song album with special attendees like DJ Khaled, DJ Akademiks, Dream Doll and Timbaland. A snippet of the album’s third song “Rapper Estates” with Benny The Butcher was revealed as he spits bars like “I’m really in the field, you just Skip Bayless.” After the song played, Ross shared some words about Benny, and gushed about his talent and potential: “For the culture, it’s only right for an artist in my position to make sure I hand that baton off to a younger dude. I feel like Benny The Butcher is one of the ones that I really feel is next up.”

Benny’s had a stellar 2021 campaign, which included him dropping three projects, The Plugs I Met 2, Trust the Sopranos and Pyrex Picasso, as well as inking a deal with Def Jam.

Ross and Benny will surely put on a great performance on their collaborative track, which will be included on next week’s album.

Check out what Rozay had to say about Benny The Butcher below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

French Montana Says He Has No Beef With 50 Cent After “BMF”
146 525 11
0
Rick Ross, Lil Baby & Lil Wayne Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

French Montana Says He Has No Beef With 50 Cent After “BMF”
146
0
Rick Ross, Lil Baby & Lil Wayne Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
238
0
Rick Ross Praises Benny The Butcher As One Of Rap’s Next Up
185
0
NBA YoungBoy Trolls 21 Savage During His Clubhouse Chat
331
0
Fivio Foreign Fails To Make A Shot At Brooklyn Nets Game: “Imma Just Stick To Rappin”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

TM88 & Pi'erre Bourne Block boy
53
0
Cochise CAUTIOUS
119
0
J.I. Murda
172
0
Khalid Feat. Ari Lennox & Smino Scenic Drive
159
0
Styles P & Havoc Wreckage Manner
172
0
DJ Snake Feat. Future U Are My High
185
0
GRIP Spatula
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DMX “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Video
278
0
Doja Cat “Woman” Video
397
0
LPB Poody Reveals His Favorite Restaurants In Orlando On “Snack Review”
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

French Montana Says He Has No Beef With 50 Cent After “BMF”
Rick Ross, Lil Baby & Lil Wayne Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Rick Ross Praises Benny The Butcher As One Of Rap’s Next Up