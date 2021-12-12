Rick Ross Releases “Richer Than I Ever Been” Production Credits

Rick Ross’ eleventh studio album Richer Than I Ever Been released this past Friday (Dec. 10). With promotional singles like “Outlawz” with 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan, as well as “Little Havana” with The-Dream and Willie Falcon, Ross’ album was chock full of talent.

The rest of the feature roster for the record included Benny The Butcher, Future, Wale, Blxst, Wiz Khalifa and more, as Ross delivers his first full-length album in two years.

While the artists and those whose voices will garner the most praise for their contributions, Richer Than I Ever Been also showcases an impressive group of producers on the album. With legends like Boi-1da, Timbaland, Carnage and more, the project contains a lot of quality material.

Check out the entire tracklist of producer credits on Richer Than I Ever Been by Rick Ross below.

1. Little Havana (Ft. The-Dream & Willie Falcon)

Produced by Jahaan Sweet, Jordan Lewis & Boi-1da

2. The Pulitzer

Produced by Timbaland

3. Rapper Estates (Ft. Benny The Butcher)

Produced by Vinylz, Coleman & Boi-1da

4. Marathon

Produced by STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz

5. Warm Words In A Cold World (Ft. Future & Wale)

Produced by Bink!

6. Wiggle (Ft. DreamDoll)

Produced by Lyle Leduff & Don Cannon

7. Can’t Be Broke (Ft. Major Nine & Yungeen Ace)

Produced by Jonny Shipes

8. Made It Out Alive (Ft. Blxst)

Produced by Cheeze Beatz

9. Outlawz (Ft. 21 Savage & Jazmine Sullivan)

Produced by Infamous, Carnage & AraabMUZIK

10. Imperial High

Produced by DJ Toomp

11. Richer Than I Ever Been

Produced by Motif Alumni & Black Metaphor

12. Hella Smoke (Ft. Wiz Khalifa)

Produced by Bobby Keyz & Fuse 808