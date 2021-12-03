Rap Basement

Rick Ross Shares Tracklist For New Album “Richer Than I Ever Been”

Posted By on December 3, 2021

Rick Ross’ upcoming album “Richer Than I Ever Been” reportedly features Future, 21 Savage, Wale, DreamDoll, and more.

Rick Ross has been teasing his new album Richer Than I Ever Been for much of the last year and finally, it’s set to drop in the coming week. We’ve already received a couple of new records from the project, including “Outlawz” with Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage a few weeks ago, and “Little Havana” featuring The-Dream and Willie Falcon last night. Following the release of the latter, Rick Ross’ complete tracklist for the album surfaced online, showing which other artists we can expect on the December 10 release.

The upcoming ten-track album is set to be Ross’ eleventh album. The tracklist surfaced via HipHopNMore on Friday, showing all of the features on Richer Than I Ever Been. In addition to previously released songs with 21 Savage, Jazmine Sullivan, and others, the album will include guest verses from Future, Benny The Butcher, Wale, DreamDoll, Yungeen Ace, Blxst, and more.

Prior to the tracklist reveal, Ross was commissioning billboards across the country with his song lyrics on them, promoting the upcoming studio drop in different zones nationally. 

Let us know which song you’re most excited to hear in the comments. Richer Than I Ever Been comes out on December 10. Listen to the new single “Little Havana” below.

[via]

Via HNHH

