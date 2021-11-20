Rap Basement

Rick Ross Shows Off Chain Young Dolph Gave Him While Mourning His Death

Posted By on November 20, 2021

Rozay says his PRE chain is now “more valuable than ever.”

Many in the rap community sent their immediate condolences to those close to Young Dolph the day of his murder. Among those, it seems Rick Ross was one of the most affected by Dolph’s passing.

Rozay posted a video Thursday (Nov. 18) to give his thoughts on the role Dolph played in his life. Being a rapper from the south, Ross explained that he caught a glimpse of Young Dolph before he reached peak fame. He also mentioned that Dolph gave him a PRE (Dolph’s label Paper Route Empire) chain to thank him for his support: “Him coming up in Memphis, I got to see him way before his huge days so I saw how genuine the homie was. In Atlanta last year, he gifted me with the PRE chain. It was priceless when he gave it to me, but now it’s more valuable than ever.”

In the same video, Ross sent his love and prayers to Dolph’s family and friends: “I want to send out nothing but love, my prayers and condolences to the family and the closest ones to Young Dolph. Young Dolph is another legend lost too soon. That shit hit Rozay right in the heart… May his memory and legacy live on forever. Nothing but love. Sending my heart out.”

Along with the minute-long tribute, Ross shared a rest in peace tweet to Dolph and posted a photo on Instagram of Dolph rocking a PRE chain.


Deaths in hip-hop never get easier, and Young Dolph’s definitely struck a nerve this week.

Check out what Rick Ross had to say about Dolph below.

Via HNHH

