Rick Ross Speaks On Possible Drake Collab Album

Posted By on September 30, 2021

Rick Ross opens up about his relationship with JAY-Z, the possibility of a Drake collaboration album, and more.

With his upcoming album Richer Than I’ve Ever Been set to arrive later this year — or so we think — Rick Ross has been steadily active on the promotional circuit. Today, Renzel caught up with Complex and Hiking With Rappers host King Keraun for a quick and informative jaunt in the California wilderness.  

Rick Ross, one hundred pounds lighter mind you, braves the hike like a champ — at least initially. During his time on the trail, Renzel speaks on a variety of topics, including his dynamic with JAY-Z and the long-discussed collaborative album with Drake

JAY-Z Rick Ross

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 

When asked about his relationship with JAY-Z, Ross explains how Hov went from an influence to a collaborator. “It’s a great position to be in,” reflects Ross. “Cause you still a fan. If you are authentically a fan of music, and the history that the homie created, you’ll always respect. Then when I sit at the table and pick his brain on certain plays and moves, they’re all beneficial. And here I am going on album number twelve, you can tell I got the Blueprint.

When asked if there’s ever been an artist who truly clicks with him on a creative level, Ross points to Hov once again, as well as a few more heavy-hitting artists. “When I create with JAY-Z, our records have always been historic,” says Ross. “Me and Kanye, what we created on Dark Twisted Fantasy, and of course what me and Drake doing. And there’s still a possibility of me and Drake collaborating and doing an album together, because when we do collaborate it comes so naturally.”

For more from Rozay, be sure to check out the entire episode of Hiking With Rappers below.

WATCH: Rick Ross hits “Hiking With Rappers” 

Via HNHH

