Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bun B On The COVID Era: Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Ice Cube’s CWBA, Jeezy Verzuz Gucci & More
106
0
Diddy Shares Rare Clips Of Kid Cudi And More For “Last Train To Paris” Anniversary
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1244
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1006
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross, Trick Daddy & JT Money Form “Miami Mount Rushmore”

Posted By on December 14, 2020

Three legends connect as Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, and JT Money form the basis of “Miami Mount Rushmore.”

It’s not uncommon to hear Mount Rushmore used within a hip-hop context, often to pay homage to the founding fathers of a given location or style. Today, Rick Ross came through to represent his home city in a major way, detailing his own Miami Mount Rushmore in a legendary Instagram link-up. Together with Trick Daddy and JT Money, Rick Ross stands at the center of Florida history, vowing to frame the picture and hang it on his wall. 

 JT Money

JT Money in 1999. Scott Harrison/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The image was quick to spark reaction from a wide number of hip-hop names and cultural icons, with fellow Floridian DJ Khaled commenting “I’m frame this one to . Legendary.” 2 Chainz was quick to quote JT’s “I hate hoes,” a song he laced with the Poison Clan, writing “I hate hoes hoes hate me JT.” Longtime Trick Daddy affiliate Trinawith whom he made a slew of classic tunes, came through to show some love. As did LeBron James, further solidifying himself as one of the NBA’s chief hip-hop historians. 

Trick Daddy Dollars. John Sciulli/Getty Images

Though you don’t always hear Miami receive the credit it deserves within the greater hip-hop context, it’s a welcome sight to see Rick Ross standing up and holding it down for his roots. It’s unclear as to what prompted the three titans to unite in the first place, but naturally, many have speculated that a collaboration feels all but inevitable; after all, when you have so many rappers in a given room, a studio is seldom far away. Check out the picture for yourself below, and show some love to three of Miami’s biggest musical innovators — do you think Ross, Trick Daddy, and JT Money get the credit they deserve?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bun B On The COVID Era: Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Ice Cube’s CWBA, Jeezy Verzuz Gucci & More
106 525 8
0
Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine Announce Virtual Concert
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Bun B On The COVID Era: Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Ice Cube’s CWBA, Jeezy Verzuz Gucci & More
106
0
Diddy Shares Rare Clips Of Kid Cudi And More For “Last Train To Paris” Anniversary
146
0
Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine Announce Virtual Concert
119
0
NLE Choppa Expresses Distrust For COVID-19 Vaccine
93
0
Pop Smoke Was SoundCloud’s Most Streamed Artist Of 2020
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Chance The Rapper Who's To Say
159
0
Mozzy Feat. Blxst Keep Hope
172
0
Anders Don't Play
146
0
NLE Choppa Jiggin
159
0
Yung Fume Feat. Lil Durk Help You Out
146
0
Boldy James Feat. Stove God Cooks Thousand Pills
119
0
EarthGang Feat. Ashia Karana Tears Of Joy
185
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

10k Hours
185
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby “Sex Lies” Video
225
0
Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On “How To Roll”
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bun B On The COVID Era: Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Ice Cube’s CWBA, Jeezy Verzuz Gucci & More
Diddy Shares Rare Clips Of Kid Cudi And More For “Last Train To Paris” Anniversary
Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine Announce Virtual Concert