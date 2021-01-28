Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Epic Kendrick Lamar Throwback Shared By TDE
26
0
Rick Ross Turns 45
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12070
1
Wiz Khalifa
1773
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross Turns 45

Posted By on January 28, 2021

Today marks the forty-fifth birthday of hip-hop’s beloved boss, the eternally Yung Renzel — better known as Rick Ross.

In a culture where entrepreneurship is not only celebrated, but largely regarded as a necessity, Rick Ross has managed to step up as the archetypical boss. True, he might not possess the largest net worth out of his contemporaries, but he makes up for that by exuding such a boss-like presence that even Bruce Springsteen might consider a nickname change in his vicinity. And with his schedule lined up with the release of Richer Than I’ve Ever Been and its inevitable post-release cycle, Rick Ross has officially closed the books on another chapter in life.

Rick Ross

Noam Galai/Getty Images 

Today, Rick Ross celebrates his 45th birthday, a milestone shared with fellow hip-hop icons like J. Cole and the legendary Rakim. While it’s unclear as to whether the Boss has particular plans lined up for the occasion, it can be gathered that he’ll be hosting something at the famous Renzel Manor, possibly featuring all-you-can-eat WingStop and all-you-can-drink Belaire. No matter how he decides to celebrate, it’s important to note that Rozay has been one of rap’s most consistent artists, a streak he’s kept since first coming into the game with 2006’s Port Of Miami. 

We’d like to extend our own birthday wishes to Rick Ross, who will forever remain Yung Renzel in our eyes. Show some love to the Floridian icon in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for any news on his upcoming project Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, release date TBD. Happy birthday Rozay!

Rick Ross

Rich Fury/Getty Images 
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Epic Kendrick Lamar Throwback Shared By TDE
26 525 2
0
J. Cole Turns 36
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Epic Kendrick Lamar Throwback Shared By TDE
26
0
Rick Ross Turns 45
79
0
J. Cole Turns 36
119
0
Mulatto Already Has Her New Name
106
0
Lil Uzi Vert Explains How He’s “Made It This Far”: “I Don’t Believe In Sh*t”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Meek Mill & Leslie Grace Conga
53
0
Dizzy Wright Sexy Lady
146
0
Big Moochie Grape Anthony Davis
278
0
Enny Ask About Me Freestyle
199
0
Trapboy Freddy Hypocrite
185
0
Slimelife Shawty Homicide
132
0
Sech & Dimelo Flow Feat. J.I. & Tyga Girls Like You
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
291
0
Higher
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Epic Kendrick Lamar Throwback Shared By TDE
Rick Ross Turns 45
J. Cole Turns 36