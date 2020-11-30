Rap Basement

SAINt JHN, Kanye West, & Buju Banton May Drop A Collab Album
79
0
Rico Nasty Enlists Gucci Mane, Trippie Redd & More For "Nightmare Vacation"
106
0
Rico Nasty Enlists Gucci Mane, Trippie Redd & More For “Nightmare Vacation”

Posted By on November 30, 2020

Rico Nasty’s new project is due out this Friday.

There isn’t a rapper out right now that’s like Rico Nasty. She’s pushing the boundaries both in music and fashion and it appears that we’re just about ready to receive the long-awaited album, Nightmare Vacationthat she’s been teasing for a while. Earlier this month, she revealed the project would be arriving on December 4th and days before its release, she’s officially given fans a taste of what to expect on the project.


Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rico hit the ‘Gram today with a glimpse of the tracklist for the project that includes a few heavy hitters. As expected, Gucci Mane and Don Toliver appear on the tracklist for the song, “Don’t Like Me.” Along with those two rappers, Aminé also makes an appearance on “Back & Fourth.” Rico also hosts a women-only posse cut for the “Smack A Bitch (remix)” with Sukihana, Rubi Rose, and Ppcocaine. The project is sixteen tracks in total with the inclusion of the bonus track.

Nightmare Vacation will solidify Rico Nasty’s position in the game. She’s received some heavy co-signers over the years including from Cardi B who declared the “Smack A Bitch” rapper as the rapper who’s “up next.”Juicy Jalso revealed that he’s produced some music for Rico, though it’s unclear if we’ll hear their collab on her new project. Check out the tracklist below. What song are you most excited to hear?

Via HNHH

