Rico Nasty Reveals “Nightmare Vacation” Release Date & Cover

Rico Nasty is gearing up for one of the biggest releases in her entire career, dropping the release date and cover artwork for her new studio album Nightmare Vacation.

For the last few weeks, DMV-area rapper Rico Nasty has been releasing single after single during the leadup to her full-length album release. She had not previously announced when the album was set to release but, this morning, the sugar trap princess came through with a huge announcement, telling folks when they could download her latest body of work.

“Nightmare Vacation Dec 4th,” wrote Rico on social media. The photo attached is her cover artwork, which falls right in line with the single covers she’s been using.

Rico sits on her bed as she looks off in the distance. On one side, there is a rainbow. On the other, a lightning strike. Much like the title of the album suggests, it looks like we’ll be getting a healthy mix of Rico’s new hyper-pop influences, as well as her edgier side.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

She has released a number of singles from the upcoming album, including “iPhone”, “Own It” and “Don’t Like Me”, which features Gucci Mane and Don Toliver.

We’ll keep you posted on any Rico Nasty news before her album drops.