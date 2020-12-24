Rap Basement

Rico Nasty Reveals She Already Has 6 Songs Ready For New Album

Posted By on December 24, 2020

Rico Nasty says she already has 6 new songs ready for her next album in our latest interview.

Although Rico Nasty just released her debut studio album Nightmare Vacation at the beginning of the month boasting star-studded features from the likes of Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, and others, the DMV-bred rapper says she already has a good amount of new songs ready for its followup. 

When asked about what the best part about the album being finished, which she has spent the entire year curating, Rico admitted that the best part is readying the next one. In fact, Rico says she has around six songs in the arsenal so far for the album. 

Rich Fury/Coachella/Getty Images

“I stopped recording for Nightmare Vacation as soon as I had to get it cleared or sent to Apple Music and all that sh*t. So once I did that it was just like, I mean, I’m a rapper now. I’m not gonna just stop recording,” she exclusively revealed on Day 10 of HNHH’s 12 Days of Christmas interview series.  

She explained that after reading reviews for Nightmare Vacation, she plans on experimenting more on the new album since she’s established her core fan base, potentially incorporating more hyper-pop on the new project.

Craig Barritt/Atlantic Records/Getty Images

 

“I kept recording and now I have all these songs and I’m like, ‘Okay, this is next level.’ From reading the reviews and sh*t, I’m like, I don’t wanna give my whole plan away but like, I didn’t want to put too much different sh*t on Nightmare Vacation because I already seen the reaction with “iPhone” and “Own It,” she said. 

She continued, “People were like, ‘How different is this about to be?’ and I started getting scared because I didn’t want to lose my core fan base. So now that they’re like, ‘Alright, this is Rico Rico like we got Rico Rico’, I see so many people like, ‘Alright, I wonder what the real next phase is?’ And I already have the next phase locked and loaded, and I’m ready to go and I’m just ready to keep going. F*ck that sh*t. No breaks, no days off. I’m really dedicated to– I don’t know, I feel like I’m in this sh*t now. When I was working on the album, it felt like I was lightyears away from my fans. But now I feel like we right here. We know what’s happening, that sh*t’s about to go crazy.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Check out the full-length interview with Rico Nasty here, and tap into her debut project Nightmare Vacationand be on the lookout for her forthcoming effort. 

Via HNHH

