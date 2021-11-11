Rico Nasty Reveals She Lied About “Nightmare Vacation” Follow Up Album, Shares Favorite Part About Rolling Loud

Rico Nasty previously revealed exclusively to HotNewHipHop that she had six songs finished for her upcoming post-Nightmare Vacation album, but during an interview backstage at Rolling Loud NYC last month, she corrected her previous statements, joking with us that she was actually lying and isn’t thinking much about dropping a new full-length.

One of the most unique artists in the world right now, Rico is presently on tour with Playboi Carti, where she has faced disrespectful fans booing her while she performs. She has taken to her social media channels to vent about the unwarranted hate she’s been receiving, but she continues to be pestered by rowdy fans who simply want to watch Carti, and no one else.

While some Carti fans clearly aren’t in-tune with Rico’s rage-friendly bangers, millions of other people are. We caught up with the DMV-raised rapper at Rolling Loud NYC where she told us about her upcoming album, claiming that she was being untruthful when she previously revealed she had finished six songs for it.



“Oh god, I was lying,” she said when asked about the status of her album. “Was that Nightmare Vacation or am I lying? Oh yeah, I was lying. I have so many songs done. I get so excited after a recording trip. I’m like, ‘Look at all this music,’ and then I don’t drop none of it. Right now, we’re touring. No music.”

She also spoke about the chaotic energy during her set at Rolling Loud, loving every minute of it.

“I’m not gonna lie, every time I perform ‘IPHONE’, I get a lump in my throat,” she said about getting back on stage after the lockdown. “I do. I do. I don’t want to remind them, obviously, because they’re out there, and they’re surrounded by a bunch of people— I don’t want to remind them during a fucking show, and it’s COVID. I try not to zone in on that, but every time I look at all of them having a great time, remembering what it was like meeting some of them on Zoom, or just having to do shows on Zoom, the looks on their faces jumping around, reunited with their friends— it’s priceless and it’s timeless.

My favorite shit right now [about the festival] is the pyrotechnics. What the fuck was that? When did they start doing that for me? Like, okay! They took hot girl summer to a new level, bro! That shit was scary, but it was lit. That’s my new favorite part of Rolling Loud. They brought out the fire.“



While there may not be an album coming in the near future, Rico does have a new single coming out on November 18 with Flo Milli called “Money,” so you’ll want to check that out when it drops to see which possible direction she heads for the next eventual full-length project.

While there may not be an album coming in the near future, Rico does have a new single coming out on November 18 with Flo Milli called "Money," so you'll want to check that out when it drops to see which possible direction she heads for the next eventual full-length project.