Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Romance Heats Up With Miami Baecation: Report

Posted By on July 23, 2021

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were reportedly spotted in Miami.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s romance is still going strong. While the musically gifted pair and recently-confirmed couple have been seen out and about in New York City recently, this time the fashionable duo were allegedly caught out together in Miami.

Despite the two superstars wanting to keep a low profile, they reportedly looked very much in love while down in the 305.

Although Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted together, the two musicians reportedly arrived separately. Per a source from HollywoodLife, the two didn’t link up until they reunited at 1 Hotel. “They arrived separately through a private entrance,” the source said. The anonymous tipper also added that Rocky was the first to arrive to the hotel and waited for the Fenty Beauty mogul until she arrived. “She then entered the lobby area and immediately fell into his arms for a hug and kiss. You could tell [she] was smiling even though she kept a very low profile with her hat and purple mask on. They got into an elevator together.”

“They looked very happy and in love and seemed to want to keep a low profile and not be seen together,” the source concluded, perhaps obviously so. There are no photos of the two lovebirds in Miami yet, but it’s only a matter of time before something surfaces.

From date nights to music video filmings, these two seem to collab on everything

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud