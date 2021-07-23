Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Romance Heats Up With Miami Baecation: Report

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s romance is still going strong. While the musically gifted pair and recently-confirmed couple have been seen out and about in New York City recently, this time the fashionable duo were allegedly caught out together in Miami.

Despite the two superstars wanting to keep a low profile, they reportedly looked very much in love while down in the 305.

Although Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted together, the two musicians reportedly arrived separately. Per a source from HollywoodLife, the two didn’t link up until they reunited at 1 Hotel. “They arrived separately through a private entrance,” the source said. The anonymous tipper also added that Rocky was the first to arrive to the hotel and waited for the Fenty Beauty mogul until she arrived. “She then entered the lobby area and immediately fell into his arms for a hug and kiss. You could tell [she] was smiling even though she kept a very low profile with her hat and purple mask on. They got into an elevator together.”

“They looked very happy and in love and seemed to want to keep a low profile and not be seen together,” the source concluded, perhaps obviously so. There are no photos of the two lovebirds in Miami yet, but it’s only a matter of time before something surfaces.

From date nights to music video filmings, these two seem to collab on everything.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

[via]