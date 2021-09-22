Rap Basement

Rihanna Divulges Details About Fabled New Album

Posted By on September 22, 2021

Rihanna teases that her upcoming album will be “experimental,” unlike anything she’s released prior.

Rihanna has officially transitioned into one of the music industry’s most successful moguls, having recently reached the billionaire milestone through her 50 percent ownership stake in Fenty Beauty. With a valuation of $2.8 billion dollars, that puts Rihanna’s stake at a staggering $1.4 billion, with no sign that the company will slow down anytime soon.

And while she’s seen massive success in the beauty and fashion industry, many fans have been patiently waiting for her triumphant return to music. It has, after all, been five years since ANTI was released in 2016, and some have given up hope that the long-awaited LP9 will ever arrive. 

Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

Recently, however, Rihanna offered fans a reason to be optimistic, speaking on her upcoming music — though to be fair, a mere acknowledgment of its existence would probably be enough to spark hype. “You’re not going to expect what you hear,” she teases, suggesting an all-new approach to her sound. “Put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want.”

“I treat music the same way,” she continues. “I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.” Given how many styles Rihanna has experimented with throughout the years, her claims of something entirely different have already left imaginations running wild. Who knows what’s in store — perhaps we’ll see Rihanna trying her hand as boom-bap, flexing some of the muscles previously seen on “Lemon.”

What are you hoping to see on Rihanna’s upcoming and untitled album?

Via HNHH

