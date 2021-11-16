Rap Basement

Rihanna Hilariously Trolled At Club With “Drop The Album” Sign

November 15, 2021

It’s clear that her fans are tired of waiting and will do whatever they need to to get her attention.

We haven’t heard Rihanna fans cry “where’s the album?” in some time, but the Navy made sure that the singer knows they aren’t letting up. The Savage x Fenty mogul has been busy with her famous, jet-setting life as she handles her own businesses while supporting her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The couple has been snapped from one coast to the other, but while Rihanna was out and about recently, she received a message that brought her album back to the forefront.

Fans know that the project is on its way and there have been mentions of its production and development. While out at the club, she received a reminder that the world is waiting.

Rihanna
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Rihanna has often joked with her fans about the record, even teasing and trolling them when they ask for its delivery. This time, things were kicked up a notch when she was enjoying some time off at a nightclub when a large moving banner appeared that read, “DROP THE ALBUM RIHANNA.” The viral moment brought in a few laughs especially because Rihanna took it all in stride, even breaking out her camera to film the public demand.

Back in September, Rihanna gave an update on her forthcoming album. 

“You’re not going to expect what you hear,” she said. “Put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want.”

Via HNHH

