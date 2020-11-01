Rihanna Ignites Album Speculation After Supposed Music Video Shoot

Back in 2016, Rihanna dropped her album Anti to plenty of critical acclaim. It was an album that immediately got fans excited for what would come next although it’s not exactly certain when “next” is going to ever arrive. While Rihanna has teased a new project at times, there has been no real confirmation of any new music on the horizon. This has led her fans to constantly annoy her on social media by demanding that something new drops immediately.

In the interim, Rihanna has been extremely busy as she has entered the acting world, while also delivering clothes and beauty products through her Savage X Fenty line. Needless to say, Rihanna has been up to a lot outside of music, and it’s impossible to fault her for exploring various passions.

Now, however, the Rihanna album speculation has been kicked into high gear as it was reported on social media that she had been spotted on the set of a music video in Los Angeles.

In typical Twitter fashion, Rihanna fans immediately began to speculate about a new album and expressed their excitement over whether or not something was actually going to be releasing soon. We are approaching the end of 2020 and in just a few months, it will be the five-year anniversary of Anti. With this in mind, some think it could be the perfect time for Rihanna to drop.

Check out some of the reactions below and stay tuned for any updates on a potential Riri album.