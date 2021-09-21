Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rihanna Lists Hollywood Hills Home For $7.8M

September 21, 2021

After unsuccessfully trying to sell the California crib a couple years ago, Rihanna has re-listed the property.

Rihanna does whatever she wants and that’s how it should be. 

From showing up to the Met Gala fashionably late with A$AP Rocky but still shutting the event down, to popping out for late-night dates in Harlem with the Testing rapper to releasing the jaw-dropping trailer for the third volume of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, the ANTI singer stays busy and stays making money moves.

Her latest move — re-listing the Hollywood Hills home she tried to sell a couple years ago — is one that should net her a nice chunk of money (somewhere in the $7-8M range). 

The home, as TMZ reported, features “a movie theater inside, a fully-equipped gym, a fireplace, a billiard room, a guest house plus a pool and a huge yard,” and sounds as luxurious as it comes, also boasting six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. But after a series of break-ins back in 2018 and Rihanna‘s efforts to sell the home then, it sounds like she wants it gone. 

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Listed by Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles stars James Harris and David Parnes, the home is listed at $7.8M, a slightly higher asking price than the $7.5M the singer sought a couple of years ago. (This news comes on the heels of Kanye West buying a new Malibu mansion for a gawdy $57M.)

This move, despite involving millions of dollars and luxurious real estate, pales in comparison to the rest of Rihanna’s business portfolio. Just over a month ago, Forbes reported that Rihanna was officially worth $1.7B (with a B), making her the highest-paid female artist and second-highest-paid female entertainer, behind Oprah Winfrey. 

It’s no secret that Rihanna has transformed from a pop star to a money mogul but we gotta ask the question — are you more excited for Rihanna’s other successes like Savage x Fenty? Or are you still waiting on new music to drop? Let us know in the comments. 

[Via]
Via HNHH

