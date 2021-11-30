Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns
93
0
Soulja Boy Blames Kanye For Other Rappers Removing Him From Songs
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2184
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rihanna Responds To Being Named National Hero Of Barbados

Posted By on November 30, 2021

Rihanna is just the 11th person to receive these honors, and the first since 1998.

As Barbados dropped Queen Elizabeth as its head of state to become the world’s newest republic, Prime Minister Mia Mottley bestowed the nation’s highest honors onto the nation’s most recognized citizen: Rihanna

During a ceremony recognizing Barbados new status as a republic, Mottley took a few moments to name Rihanna the National Hero of Barbados. Becoming the 11th National Hero of all time, and the nation’s first since 1998, Rihanna was recognized for her contributions to the creative community, and the assistance she has provided in times of need. 

Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told the FENDI x Savage founder.

Upon being named National Hero, Rihanna said that she is immensely proud to be from Barbados, and assured that it is the only place she has ever called home. 

“The people. Y’all are the true heroes of Barbados and I take y’all with me wherever I go. I’m so proud to be a Bajan. I’m gonna be a Bajan ’til the day I die. This is still the only place I’ve ever called home,” she said, on stage alongside Mottley. “I love Barbados. I love you guys. And I pray that the youth continue to push Barbados forward. I’m so proud of you, Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Thank you so much for honoring me in this way. I have travelled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil in that you grew in. I thank you so much for this.” 


While fans continue to beg for a paltry hint at the potential for new music, Rihanna has been busy becoming a titan of industry, as well as a bonafide philanthropist, and it’s clear Mottley and the rest of Barbados recognnizes that. 

Drop your favorite Rihanna song in the comments to celebrate her status at National Hero of Barbados. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns
93 525 7
0
Soulja Boy Blames Kanye For Other Rappers Removing Him From Songs
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Kehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns
93
0
Soulja Boy Blames Kanye For Other Rappers Removing Him From Songs
199
0
Harry Fraud Announces Lil Peep Collab EP “High Fashion” Is Dropping December 3
331
0
Bobby Shmurda Says He Needs Sex Therapy
199
0
DJ Khaled Pays Fashionable Tribute To The Late Virgil Abloh
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Duke Deuce I Ain't Worried Bout It
132
0
Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
146
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
185
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
146
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Issa Gold Within
159
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Ozuna Another Day In America
212
0
Nardo Wick Feat. Future & Lil Baby Me Or Sum
304
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
437
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
384
1
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
278
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kehlani Confirms They Prefer To Go By She/They Pronouns
Soulja Boy Blames Kanye For Other Rappers Removing Him From Songs
Harry Fraud Announces Lil Peep Collab EP “High Fashion” Is Dropping December 3