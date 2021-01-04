Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rihanna Tells Fans Demanding New Album To “Grow Up”

Posted By on January 4, 2021

Rihanna is fed up.

Rihanna has been busy building an empire for the last couple of years, and she subsequently put working on new music on the backburner. For years now, “Where is the album sis?” has been a running joke Riri herself has even joined in on. With the new year upon us, however, Rihanna is over fans demanding #R9 from her, and she is making that very clear. 

On New Years Day, the “Work” singer shared a snap of herself poolside in a two-piece green fit. She captioned the photoset, “new year’s resolution: apply the pressure.” When a fan suggested the beauty and fashion mogul’s resolution for this year actually “should be releasing the album,Rihanna clapped back at the fan. The 32-year-old replied, “this comment is sooo 2019, grow up.”

When the fan replied back retracting her words, Rih added, “2021 energy,” with a laughing and bicep emoji. Another fan commented, “Speaking of pressure, it’s the album for me,” to which the self-proclaimed bad girl herself responded, “phuck u.” 

Despite Riri trolling her fans about the upcoming project, the singer did reveal in a recent interview verbatim that her 2021 resolution is “to take my music and my brands to a different level.” We’re hoping this means that #R9 is actually on the way this year. 

In other Rihanna news, the singer has been enjoying some time off in her home country with her rumored new beau A$AP Rocky.  

Via HNHH

