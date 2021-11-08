Rihanna Was Loving A$AP Rocky’s “Live.Love.A$AP” Set At ComplexCon

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the coolest celebrity couple, and it’s not particularly close.

Between their fashion pedigrees, artistic accomplishments and laid-back personalities, Rocky and Rihanna seem to live on an entirely different plane than the rest of us mortals. From showing up late to the Met Gala, and still shutting the place down, to late-night dates in Harlem, everything they do together generates an aura unmatched by any other famous couple.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This past weekend, Rocky hit the stage at Complex‘s ComplexCon in Long Beach, California. To celebrate the 10th anniversary (and re-release on digital streaming platforms) of his debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP, the “Purple Swag” rapper donned a look reminiscent of his 2011 style and ran through the legendary tracklist.

And in an IG video posted by The Shade Room, Rihanna shows a ton of support for her man, right next to the stage.

As Rocky performs the first verse of “Peso,” Rihanna sings along and like seemingly every fan around her, holds her phone up to film the throwback performance. Rocking an all-red suit, Rihanna stands out from the rest of the ComplexCon crowd, but is clearly just as invested as everyone around her.

Rihanna’s appearance at ComplexCon follows her announcement that limited edition vinyls of her first eight albums, from 2005’s Music Of The Sun to 2016’s ANTI, are available for pre-order at shoprihanna.com, and will be accompanied by exclusive merchandise lines. And while it’s unclear when the “Desperado” singer will return with a new body of work, Rocky recently revealed that he has new music on the way while sitting down with Desus & Mero.

